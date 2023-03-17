US Markets

Actor Lance Reddick of 'The Wire' dead at age 60

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

March 17, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by Danielle Broadway for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, March 17 (Reuters) - Actor Lance Reddick, who was best known for his role as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television series "The Wire" and for his work in the "John Wick" action-film series, died on Friday at age 60, his publicist said.

