Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex offences charges in UK court

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to accusations of sex offences dating back almost 20 years in a London court on Thursday.

Spacey clearly said "not guilty" when five charges were put to him at London's Old Bailey central criminal court.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

