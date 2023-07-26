Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offence charges in London trial

Adds details pars 3-5

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on Wednesday by a jury at a London court of committing historical sex offences against four men.

The 64-year-old Oscar-winner was acquitted of nine charges, including sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury.

During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors were told by prosecutors that the actor had aggressively groped three of the men in incidents between 2004 and 2013 in Britain, when he was working at London's Old Vic theatre.

The fourth said Spacey performed oral sex on him while he was passed out in the Hollywood star's London apartment.

