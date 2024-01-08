News & Insights

Actor Idris Elba leads knife crime campaign with symbolic display

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

January 08, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

By Farouq Suleiman

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Actor Idris Elba on Monday used his star power to launch a new campaign to combat knife crime in Britain, which has surged in recent years with many of the victims being teenage boys.

Elba, known for roles in the television series "The Wire" and "Luther", is demanding an immediate ban on machetes and so-called "zombie knives" - bladed weapons originally inspired by zombie films.

To kick-off his "Don't Stop Your Future" campaign, piles of neatly folded clothes were laid in rows across London's Parliament Square to represent those who have died from knife crime. They included an outfit donated by the family of a murdered teenager worn at the time of his death.

"Every day, the feeling of helplessness in us parents grows bigger and bigger. If you have kids of a certain age, then you know – that feeling is relentless," Elba said on the campaign website.

"Every walk to school. Every hug goodbye. You can't help but wonder if that's it; that's the last one."

While fatal shootings are rare in Britain, knife crime is surging. In the year to June 2023 around 247 people lost their lives where a knife or sharp instrument was involved, with many of those dying being teenage boys or in their early 20s.

In August last year the government announced a ban on machetes and zombie-style knives with no practical use, as well as an increase in the maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these weapons and greater powers for police to seize them.

But it is yet to legislate for the changes and Elba said parliament had not given it the focus it deserved.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Kate Holton and Angus MacSwan)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.