Actor Hugh Grant can pursue some claims against Murdoch paper, others too late – London court

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British actor Hugh Grant, who is suing Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm with Prince Harry over phone-hacking and other allegations, can proceed with some of his claims but others are too late, London’s High Court ruled on Friday.

Grant, famous for film comedies such as "Notting Hill", is suing Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) for alleged unlawful information gathering he said were committed on behalf of its tabloid, the Sun.

Judge Timothy Fancourt said in a written ruling on Friday that some allegations in Grant’s lawsuit had been submitted too late but others could continue to trial following a hearing in April.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Michael Holden)

