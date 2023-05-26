News & Insights

US Markets
NWSA

Actor Hugh Grant can pursue some claims against Murdoch paper, others too late – London court

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

May 26, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

Fixes typo in headline

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British actor Hugh Grant, who is suing Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm with Prince Harry over phone-hacking and other allegations, can proceed with some of his claims but others are too late, London’s High Court ruled on Friday.

Grant, famous for film comedies such as "Notting Hill", is suing Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) for alleged unlawful information gathering he said were committed on behalf of its tabloid, the Sun.

Judge Timothy Fancourt said in a written ruling on Friday that some allegations in Grant’s lawsuit had been submitted too late but others could continue to trial following a hearing in April.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Michael Holden)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3213; Reuters Messaging: michael.holden.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.