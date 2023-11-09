News & Insights

Actor Catherine Deneuve opens Paris store Printemps' holiday display

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

November 09, 2023 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French actor Catherine Deneuve kicked off the holiday shopping season in Paris on Thursday, presiding over a ribbon-snipping ceremony for the Christmas window displays of department store Printemps.

The Boulevard Haussmann store was outfitted with tags that fluttered under the awning, while puppet seagulls and owls made of paper flapped in the windows among piles of wish lists.

"It's a very poetic idea," Deneuve said, of the store's displays.

European retailers are entering the crucial end-of-year season after a difficult September, which was unusually warm, making it hard to sell winter collections as rising living costs have cut spending on fashion and accessories.

Cooler weather in October and November contributed to a rebound in sales, however, according to Stephane Roth, general manager marketing, communication and architecture of the Printemps group.

Deneuve, 80, who plays the role of former French lady Bernadette Chirac in the satire film "Bernadette" released this year, said she had not started planning the holidays, which she usually spends in the countryside with family.

"I've not prepared anything --it's only November," Deneuve told Reuters, adding that she keeps large boxes of decorations for her Christmas tree, which she likes to reach the ceiling.

As for holiday meals, Deneuve said it was best to "stick with the classics", including foie gras and chestnuts.

The actor recalled the anticipation of opening presents with her three sisters when they were young and was once surprised to receive a small pink desk as a gift.

"It was wonderful," Deneuve said.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Ed Osmond)

