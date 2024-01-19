Actor Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie set shooting

Repeats to attach to corrected alert, no change to content of story

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of the Western film "Rust."

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank McGurty)

