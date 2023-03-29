Activity in biggest oilfields stalling as executives' outlook sours: Fed survey

By Liz Hampton

March 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas activity stalled out in the first quarter of 2023 as production growth slowed and company outlooks turned negative, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The activity index, which measures conditions among oil and gas firms across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana, fell to 2.1, down from 30.3 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

