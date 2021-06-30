Activists will nurture Japan’s raw green shoots

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes the grass is greener than it looks. Shareholders at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial on Tuesday voted down a proposal for the group to align its business with global targets on climate change. It was a decisive defeat with just 23% of the vote, well short of the two-thirds needed to pass. Similar suggestions were vetoed at Sumitomo and Kansai Electric Power in the last two weeks.

These are early days. It’s barely a year since the country’s financial sector received its first-ever climate resolution. And changes are in the pipeline. Although investors shot down the climate resolution, MUFG has pledged to achieve net zero emissions https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mufg.jp%2Fdam%2Fpressrelease%2F2021%2Fpdf%2Fnews-20210517-003_en.pdf&data=04%7C01%7Csharon.Lam%40thomsonreuters.com%7C8509abd4baf74e5428db08d93b67b84e%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637606138917268926%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=IX6xA5j4EO8Dh7Iv5u1pBiUxrRRK7P0QGbjNvv80Oh8%3D&reserved=0 in its portfolio by 2050, and in its own operations by 2030. It is also cutting funding for coal-fired power plants. That will help the country meet its commitment to become a carbon-neutral society by 2050.

Meanwhile, proposals from activist shareholders are on track for a record this year https://www.irjapan.jp/en/ir_info/library/pdf/presentation_210510_e.pdf, according to IR Japan. Renewed pressure will foster the fledgling movement, even if they fail to force immediate reform.

