Activists will be no-holds-barred in 2023: podcast

January 03, 2023 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Guilford for Reuters ->

Reuters

 Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - As once-hot companies lost market value, investors did lots of wrestling with management in 2022. Even more is to come, according to Lazard’s Chris Couvelier, who joins The Exchange to explain how corporate giants’ strategic woes and tempting cash piles will shape activism in the new year.

Reuters
