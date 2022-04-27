Activists turn off German oil pipelines in North Sea drilling protest

By 1000 GMT, the protests had taken place at sites near Berlin, Munich, Leipzig, Greifswald and Koblenz, a spokesperson for the activist group "Last Generation" said.

She added the group would continue with further protests later on Wednesday and in next days if the German government did not declare it would stop all fossil fuel projects.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray and David Evans)

