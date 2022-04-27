Activists turn off German oil pipelines in North Sea drilling protest

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published

German climate activists turned off crude oil pipelines at five locations on Wednesday, demanding the country look for other ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas than starting new fossil fuel-based infrastructure projects such as deep-sea drilling.

By 1000 GMT, the protests had taken place at sites near Berlin, Munich, Leipzig, Greifswald and Koblenz, a spokesperson for the activist group "Last Generation" said.

She added the group would continue with further protests later on Wednesday and in next days if the German government did not declare it would stop all fossil fuel projects.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray and David Evans)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

