Activists, investors call out Volkswagen on China record

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Activists lashed out at Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday over the carmaker's controversial plant in Xinjiang, reflecting similar investor concerns over claims of human rights abuses in the region.

Chief Executive Oliver Blume acknowledged the fast pace of China's electrification, and outlined Volkswagen's strategy to hold on to its position as market leader - tailoring products to Chinese tastes and building local partnerships.

He did not mention the company's Xinjiang plant in China, a joint venture with SAIC Motor 600104.SS, which has become a sore point for human rights activists as well as some shareholders, including top-20 investors Deka Investment and Union Investment.

Both urged the carmaker to require of SAIC that it conducts an external independent audit of the plant in Xinjiang, where rights groups have documented human rights abuses, including mass internment camps which China denies.

"Volkswagen must be certain that its supply chains are clean," said Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka.

About ten activists, including one topless woman with 'Dirty Money' painted on her back, interrupted Blume's speech, shouting that the carmaker's vehicles were built with forced labour and waving banners that read: 'End Uyghur Forced Labour'.

They were rapidly escorted out by security staff.

Haiyuer Kuerban, a Uyghur activist and representative of non-government organisation World Uyghur Congress, is due to speak in the name of the Dachverband Kritische Aktionaere (Umbrella Organisation for Critical Shareholders).

Volkswagen's China chief visited the plant in Xinjiang earlier this year and said he saw no evidence of forced labour.

Yet, rights groups have said heavy pressure from the state makes it difficult to trust that employees can speak openly, and pointed to reports in Chinese media that the carmaker's suppliers across China source from the Xinjiang region.

Shareholders also flagged rising competition from Chinese electric vehicle competitors in China, with BYD 002594.SZoutselling Volkswagen as the top passenger car brand earlier this year.

Chinese EV makers, as well as Tesla TSLA.O, threaten not only to weigh on Volkswagen's market share in China but also in Europe, the shareholders will warn, while asking for clarity on how Volkswagen will defend its position.

