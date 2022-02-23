Activist wins despite Macy’s rebuff

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes just changing the conversation is a win. Retailer Macy’s announced on Tuesday https://www.macysinc.com/investors/news-events/press-releases/detail/1736/macys-inc-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results it would not separate its e-commerce business, rebuffing a push by Jana Partners. The shares are roughly back where they were when the activist first went public with the idea, but it nonetheless likely caught a healthy return by selling a chunk of its stake in late 2021. It’s an example of how pushy investors can reshape sentiment about a company, even if their ideas never get put into practice.

Though retail stocks have sagged, shares in the 163-year-old Macy’s are still up 52% over the past year; rivals Kohl's and Nordstrom are down 5% and 47%, respectively. The company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations. Importantly, the plan to boost Macy’s online business while knitting it together with its brick-and-mortar operations looks to be paying off. After once seeming a vulnerable target, Macy’s is looking stronger. Encouraging investors to pay attention to its e-commerce progress has helped. (By Jonathan Guilford)

