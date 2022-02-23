Markets

Activist wins despite Macy’s rebuff

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes just changing the conversation is a win. Retailer Macy’s announced on Tuesday https://www.macysinc.com/investors/news-events/press-releases/detail/1736/macys-inc-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results it would not separate its e-commerce business, rebuffing a push by Jana Partners. The shares are roughly back where they were when the activist first went public with the idea, but it nonetheless likely caught a healthy return by selling a chunk of its stake in late 2021. It’s an example of how pushy investors can reshape sentiment about a company, even if their ideas never get put into practice.

Though retail stocks have sagged, shares in the 163-year-old Macy’s are still up 52% over the past year; rivals Kohl's and Nordstrom are down 5% and 47%, respectively. The company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations. Importantly, the plan to boost Macy’s online business while knitting it together with its brick-and-mortar operations looks to be paying off. After once seeming a vulnerable target, Macy’s is looking stronger. Encouraging investors to pay attention to its e-commerce progress has helped. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Rio’s black marks obscure its dividend dazzle

Milk powder marketing leaves sour taste in China

Icahn's pork fight at McDonald's is in bad taste

Porsche IPO may start life with governance brake

Smith+Nephew’s CEO whirl comes at a bad time

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular