Activist Trian Fund Management takes stake in Comcast - WSJ

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Activist investor Trian Fund Management LP has taken a stake in Comcast Corp CMCSA.O in a bet that the media company's shares are undervalued, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Trian owns about 20 million shares in Comcast, for a roughly $870 million stake or about 0.4% of the total company, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Comcast and Trian did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.