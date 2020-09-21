Activist Trian Fund Management takes stake in Comcast - WSJ
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Activist investor Trian Fund Management LP has taken a stake in Comcast Corp CMCSA.O in a bet that the media company's shares are undervalued, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Trian owns about 20 million shares in Comcast, for a roughly $870 million stake or about 0.4% of the total company, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Comcast and Trian did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
