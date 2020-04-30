Activist Teleios recommends two independent board members to Maisons du Monde

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Activist Teleios Capital Partners said it will be recommending the appointment of two new independent board members to French furniture and home decor retailer Maisons du Monde MDM.PA.

The hedge fund firm, which holds a 19.9% stake in the company, said in the statement on Thursday it was proposing to add Thierry Falque-Pierrotin and Laure Hauseaux.

"We are confident that this renewed Board, strengthened by the experience of Thierry and Laure, has the expertise to guide Maisons du Monde through this challenging time and into the future," Teleios Co-founder Adam Epstein said.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Carolyn Cohn)

