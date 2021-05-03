Activist Starboard seeks to nominate directors to Box board

Adds details from Starboard statement

May 3 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP plans to nominate directors to the board of cloud services provider Box Inc BOX.N, the activist investor said on Monday, saying the company had fallen short on meeting expectations of profitable growth.

Starboard, which owns about 7.7% of Box, said the company had failed to capitalize on the work-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic as many of its cloud computing peers have done.

Box did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starboard, led by hedge fund veteran Jeffrey Smith, has pushed for changes at several technology companies including chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O, ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O, cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O and internet services firm Yahoo Inc.

Box said last month private equity giant KKR & Co Inc KKR.N would lead a $500 million investment in the company weeks after Reuters reported Box was exploring a sale amid pressure from hedge fund Starboard Value LP.

