Activist Sherborne sells Barclays stake

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors has sold its 6% stake in Barclays, the company said on Friday.

Sherborne, an activist investor, had been invested in the bank since March 2018.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

