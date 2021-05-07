US Markets

Activist Sherborne sells Barclays stake

John O'Donnell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Sherborne Investors has sold its 6% stake in Barclays, the company said on Friday. Sherborne, an activist investor, had been invested in the bank since March 2018.

