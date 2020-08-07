Activist shareholder ValueAct sells entire stake in Rolls-Royce - FT

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder ValueAct Capital Management has sold its entire stake in British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L and exited the company almost five years after becoming its biggest shareholder, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

ValueAct was not immediately available for a comment.

In April, ValueAct had cut its stake in Rolls Royce to 4.5% from 9.48%.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.