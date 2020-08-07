US Markets
AMG

Activist shareholder ValueAct sells entire stake in Rolls-Royce - FT

Contributor
Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Published

Activist shareholder ValueAct Capital Management has sold its entire stake in British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and exited the company almost five years after becoming its biggest shareholder, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/33zkAjb on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder ValueAct Capital Management has sold its entire stake in British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L and exited the company almost five years after becoming its biggest shareholder, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

ValueAct was not immediately available for a comment.

In April, ValueAct had cut its stake in Rolls Royce to 4.5% from 9.48%.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMG

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular