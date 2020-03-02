Activist Investor Wants to Oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Activist investment firm Elliott Management wants Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) co-founder Jack Dorsey removed from his role as CEO because his managerial attentions are divided.

In addition to leading the social media company, Dorsey serves as CEO of payments firm Square (NYSE: SQ) -- which he also co-founded -- and he recently announced he wants to move to Africa and live there part of the year. Elliott has reportedly taken a $1 billion stake in the social media company, and has nominated four people to serve on the board of directors.

Image source: Twitter.

Twitter under Dorsey's watch has struggled to compete for relevance and advertising dollars against Facebook and its Instagram app; Twitter's market cap is just a fraction of the valuation of the dominant social networking platform.

Although Twitter's stock has outperformed the market indexes over the past few years and its user growth rate last year exceeded that of Facebook, some investors believe that the platform has lagged because the company doesn't have Dorsey's full attention. While many chief executives also head up side projects, his status as the CEO of two entirely disconnected, publicly traded companies is extremely unusual.

However, it may have been Dorsey's announcement he was going to move to Africa and live there for three to six months out of the year that spurred Elliott Management to act. The idea that he would be physically distant from the day-to-day operations of Twitter for as much as half a year may have been too much.

The market certainly appears to approve of Elliott Management's efforts to get a new CEO in place at Twitter; shares of the tech stock shot more than 9% in early morning trading, and were still up by more than 7% by mid-afternoon.

10 stocks we like better than Twitter

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twitter wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook, Square, and Twitter and recommends the following options: short March 2020 $70 puts on Square. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.