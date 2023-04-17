Oil
Activist investor urges Getty to partner with Meta, Microsoft to grow revenue

April 17, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor Trillium Capital said on Monday stock-photo company Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY.N should expand and create partnerships with technology firms and publishers to grow its revenue.

Last week, Trillium asked Getty for a board seat and urged the company to evaluate strategic options including a sale.

According to Trillium's Monday statement, Getty should expand its partnership with Nvidia Corp NVDA.O to use the chip company's image-rendering technology and collaborate with Adobe Inc ADBE.O to combine their media collections.

Trillium also said that the stock image and video platform should partner with Microsoft MSFT.O and its search engine Bing through their Open API (application programming interface) system.

A metadata partnership with Meta Platforms Inc's META.O Facebook and Instagram to upload Getty's content as well as tie-ups with National Geographic, New York Times Co NYT.N and The Washington Post to upload and download digital libraries should be on the cards too, Trillium said.

The investor, which holds more than 500,000 shares of Getty, said the platform should expand its library of generic stock photos to special events including religious functions, weddings, graduations and family celebrations.

Getty could not be immediately reached for comment.

Trillium also listed Nvidia, Microsoft, Adobe and Meta as potential takeover suitors for the company.

Getty competes with Reuters News and Associated Press to provide photos and videos for editorial use.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

