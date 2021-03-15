Activist investor urges Exxon shareholders to vote against 4 directors

March 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Engine No. 1 raised the stakes in its proxy fight with top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Monday, urging shareholders to not only vote for four of its own nominees but also against four current directors.

Engine No. 1, which counts pension fund California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) among its top supporters, said it is asking shareholders to vote against the re-election of Exxon directors Steven Kandarian, Douglas Oberhelman, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.