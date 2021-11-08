Commodities
CFR

Activist investor Third Point builds stake in Richemont - report

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Activist hedge fund Third Point has built a stake in luxury goods group Richemont, online news platform Miss Tweed and the Financial Times reported.

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Third Point has built a stake in luxury goods group Richemont CFR.S, online news platform Miss Tweed and the Financial Times reported.

Third Point, controlled by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, and U.S.-based fund Artisan Partners, which has a 1.2% stake in Richemont, are pressing the owner of jewellery brand Cartier to improve its performance, the media reports said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Richemont, whose shares have risen more than 50% this year, declined to comment. The group is controlled by South African billionaire Johann Rupert.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR APAM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular