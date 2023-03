March 9 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX received a letter from shareholder and activist investor Snowcap Research on Thursday, urging the company's board to reduce upstream investments and focus on increasing shareholder returns.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.