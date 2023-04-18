Activist investor seeks vote on Brenntag split at AGM - source

adds new details, updates shares

April 18 (Reuters) - Activist investor PrimeStone Capital will seek to put its proposal for German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE to split to a shareholder vote at the next annual general meeting in June, a person close to the investor told Reuters on Tuesday.

PrimeStone, which holds a 2% stake in Brenntag, called for a separation of the firm's specialties and essentials units in an open letter issued earlier on Tuesday.

The shareholder also said the company needed a "much stronger focus" on management performance and cost efficiency.

In response, Brenntag told Reuters that it had taken note of the letter from PrimeStone Capital and was "in constructive talks with all shareholders."

The chemical group said it would provide further details on the setup of the two divisions during a capital markets day in the autumn.

Primestone has been pushing for change at Brenntag for some time. In late 2022, it urged Brenntag to end takeover talks with U.S. chemicals distributor Univar Solutions UNVR.N and instead to buy back shares and prepare for a break-up into two separate companies.

Those talks did not advance and Univar said in mid-March that private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N would take it off the market for $8.1 billion.

Brenntag's shares were up 2% at 1355 GMT.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Andrey Sychev; Editing by Madeline Chambers, Miranda Murray and Sharon Singleton)

