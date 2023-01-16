Markets
BABA

Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Takes Stake In Alibaba : Report

January 16, 2023 — 08:45 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen has taken a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and is pushing the Chinese e-commerce giant to buy back more of its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Cohen, known as the meme-stock king for helping ignite explosive rallies in GameStop Corp. and others, built up a stake worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the second half of last year.

The report noted that Cohen first contacted Alibaba's board in August to say he saw the company's shares as undervalued.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.