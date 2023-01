Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cohen is privately pushing the Chinese e-commerce giant to accelerate and further boost its share repurchase program, the newspaper reported.

