BABA

Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

January 16, 2023 — 06:14 pm EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cohen is privately pushing the Chinese e-commerce giant to accelerate and further boost its share repurchase program, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.