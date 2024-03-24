News & Insights

Activist investor Politan plans second proxy battle at Masimo, WSJ reports

March 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Politan Capital Management, which last year won two seats on the board of medical technology company Masimo Corp MASI.O, is planning a second proxy battle for two more seats, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Politan, which owns 9% of Masimo's shares, plans to nominate two director candidates to Masimo's six-person board, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The candidates are William Jellison, former chief financial officer of medical device maker Stryker SYK.N, and Darlene Solomon, former chief technology officer of Agilent Technologies A.N, the report said.

Irvine, California-based Masimo has been making headlines since it sued Apple AAPL.O in October, alleging the iPhone maker stole trade secrets related to technology for reading blood-oxygen levels in its watches and infringed Masimo patents.

Apple said in January it would remove a blood oxygen monitoring feature from two flagship Apple Watch models in the U.S. as it fights the legal battle over patents on the technology behind the feature.

