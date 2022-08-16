Activist investor Politan Capital reports 8.4% stake in Masimo Corp

US Markets
Activist investor Politan Capital Management on Tuesday disclosed an 8.4% stake in medical device maker Masimo Corp, according to a regulatory filing.

Politan said it acquired the stake in Masimo as it believed the medical device maker's shares were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity.

The activist investor also added it plans to engage with Masimo's board and management to discuss the company's business and strategic plans.

Including notional shares of Masimo's common stock, the stake amounts to 8.8%, according to the filing.

The stake purchase comes on the heels of Masimo's acquisition of audio products maker Sound United LLC, announced in February. News of the acquisition had sent shares of Masimo down 37% at the time.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Politan's stake in Masimo.

