Activist investor Peltz seeks two seats on Disney board - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 30, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz is seeking two seats on Walt Disney's DIS.N board, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The media company has been facing pressure from Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which has been planning a new board challenge at Disney less than a year after the entertainment giant laid out plans that addressed the initial criticisms.

In October, Peltz, 81, signaled he planned to nominate several directors to the board when the nomination window opens in a few weeks. Earlier this month, two sources familiar with Peltz's thinking said he will likely nominate between three and four directors.

Disney and Trian did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

