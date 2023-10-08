Activist investor Nelson Peltz boosts Disney stake, seeks board seats - WSJ

Refiles to correct spelling of Peltz in paragraph 1

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has accumulated a stake worth more than $2.5 billion and is planning a fresh push for board seats at Disney DIS.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

