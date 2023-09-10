Activist investor Litt seeks board changes at Ventas -WSJ

Adds details from WSJ report in paragraph 3, background in paragraphs 5-6

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jonathan Litt is seeking board changes at the real-estate investment trust Ventas VTR.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management said changes are required to reverse the underperformance at the company, the report said, citing a letter that the Journal said it reviewed. Litt plans to send the letter to the company's shareholders, the Journal reported.

Land & Buildings said in the letter that it would do "whatever is necessary" to turn things around, which could include nominating multiple directors, the report said.

Both Ventas and Land & Buildings did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Land & Buildings had entered into a proxy battle with the company in 2022. Litt nominated himself as a director candidate to win a board seat, but the effort fell short and he withdrew the nomination.

Land & Buildings investor owns about $50 million of Ventas' shares, amounting to a stake of less than 1%, according to the WSJ report.

