Markets
EBAY

Activist Investor Letter Requests eBay Hire an Outsider CEO

Contributor
James Brumley The Motley Fool
Published

Starboard Value LP continues to put pressure on online auction platform eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), asking its board of directors in public letter delivered on Thursday to choose its new CEO from outside the organization. Additionally, Starboard confirmed in the letter it is aiming to pick four new directors for the 14-person board. One of its nominees is Peter Feld, a managing member and head of research for Starboard Value.

The move is just the latest chapter in a saga of tension between eBay and Starboard, which owns a little more than a 1% stake in the company.

Amid rows of uniformly colored blocks, a hand selects one that is different.

Image source: Getty Images.

Starboard, along with activist fund Elliott Management, jointly clamored for change beginning early last year, suggesting the company shed its classified ad business and focus on its consumer-facing e-commerce operation. In March of last year the two funds were able to add two new members of their choosing to eBay's board of directors. By November the company's event ticket reselling property StubHub was shed, and its classifieds operation was reportedly nearing a sale last month, before the coronavirus outbreak stymied the global economy.

Elliott and Starboard's efforts also likely played a role in the resignation of eBay's CEO Devin Wenig in September. CFO Scott Schenkel was selected as interim CEO, and a search for a permanent replacement for Wenig is under way. Starboard Value appears concerned about the direction that search may be headed, however, explaining in Thursday's letter that "eBay should be focused on identifying qualified external candidates in order to hire a new CEO that will bring a fresh perspective and energy" to the company.

10 stocks we like better than eBay
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and eBay wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $18 calls on eBay and short January 2021 $37 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular