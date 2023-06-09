News & Insights

BioTech
CUTR

Activist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board

June 09, 2023 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds details from Plants' letter in paragraphs 2-3

June 9 (Reuters) - Cutera CUTR.O said on Friday activist investor J. Daniel Plants has resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately, due to disagreements with board members and the company.

Plants, who has served on Cutera's board for eight years, said in a letter his resignation was a direct result of "numerous and irreconcilable disagreements" with the board.

The company in April had terminated its CEO David Mowry and Plants as its executive chairman for alleged violations of their employment contracts.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CUTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.