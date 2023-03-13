Activist investor Icahn to nominate three people to Illumina's board

March 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday launched a proxy battle at Illumina Inc ILMN.O, citing that the company's takeover of Grail Inc GRAL.O has cost shareholders about $50 billion since the closing of the deal.

Icahn plans to nominate three people to Illumina's board, he said in a letter sent to the life sciences company's shareholders.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.