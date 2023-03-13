BioTech
Activist investor Icahn to nominate three people to Illumina's board

March 13, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday launched a proxy battle at Illumina Inc ILMN.O, citing that the company's takeover of Grail Inc GRAL.O has cost shareholders about $50 billion since the closing of the deal.

Icahn plans to nominate three people to Illumina's board, he said in a letter sent to the life sciences company's shareholders.

