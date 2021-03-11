Activist investor group cuts Kohl's director nominees to five from nine

March 11 (Reuters) - A group of activist investors with a combined 9.5% stake in Kohl's Corp KSS.N on Thursday reduced the number of directors it plans to nominate to the department store's board to five from nine.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.