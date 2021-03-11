US Markets
Activist investor group cuts Kohl's director nominees to five from nine

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

March 11 (Reuters) - A group of activist investors with a combined 9.5% stake in Kohl's Corp KSS.N on Thursday reduced the number of directors it plans to nominate to the department store's board to five from nine.

