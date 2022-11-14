Activist Investor GAMCO Increases Stake in Defense Company Kaman (KAMN)

Fintel reports that GAMCO Investors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,492,450 shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 29, 2020 they reported 2,126,704 shares and 7.69% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.20% and an increase in total ownership of 1.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters.

What are other large shareholders doing?

State Street Corp holds 1,724,590 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458,842 shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAMN by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc /ct holds 1,306,785 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260,135 shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAMN by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1,129,775 shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158,545 shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAMN by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 923,168 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967,207 shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAMN by 18.51% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaman Corporation. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kaman Corporation is 0.1127%, a decrease of 14.2972%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 29,843,582 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.