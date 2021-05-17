US Markets
Activist investor Elliott urges Duke Energy to consider three-way separation

May 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management asked Duke Energy Corp DUK.N to consider separating into three companies, in a letter sent to the U.S utility on Monday.

Elliott said the separation of Duke Energy into the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest should create $12 billion to $15 billion of line-of-sight near-term value for shareholders. (https://refini.tv/3u3gg5z)

