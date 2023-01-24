US Markets
Activist investor Elliott takes stake in Japan's Dai Nippon Printing - source

January 24, 2023 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan and Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in Japanese conglomerate Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd 7912.T, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Financial Times (FT) newspaper, which first reported the news, said Elliott now holds a stake little below 5% worth $300 million, making it the conglomerate's third-largest external shareholder.

Elliott declined to comment. DNP, which confirmed Elliott's investment to FT, said no one was immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Elliott has invested in several technology-focused companies, including a multi-billion dollar investment in software firm Salesforce on Monday.

It also recently won a board seat at Pinterest Inc PINS.N when the company added Elliott portfolio manager Marc Steinberg as a director.

