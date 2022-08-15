Activist investor Elliott takes position in Cardinal Health - WSJ

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has a large position in Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N and is seeking a few seats on the medical products distributor's board, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3JVEzvy)

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.