Markets
CRM

Activist Investor Elliott Takes Big Stake In Salesforce : Report

January 22, 2023 — 07:53 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has made a multibillion-dollar investment in Salesforce Inc. (CRM), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of the campaign couldn't be learned, the report said. Elliott often seeks board representation and pushes for companies to make operational improvements and other changes.

Earlier this month, the Cloud-based software company Salesforce announced a restructuring plan, including job cuts, to reduce operating costs and improve operating margins.

The company estimated that it would incur around $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges in connection with the Plan.

As per the plan, the company would reduce its current workforce by around 10 percent and select real estate exits and office space reductions within certain markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.