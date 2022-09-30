Activist investor Elliott raises Philip Morris stake

By Swedish law, 90% of Swedish Match shareholders need to approve the offer before Oct. 21, but some have come out against the $16 billion -- or 106 SEK per share -- bid for one of the world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Gdansk and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.