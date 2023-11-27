News & Insights

Activist investor Elliott pushes for changes at Crown Castle

Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

November 27, 2023 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Adds details from letter in paragraphs 3 and 4, background in paragraph 5

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment Management is seeking new executive and board changes at Crown Castle CCI.N in a letter released on Monday, after disclosing a $2 billion stake in the real estate investment trust.

Shares of Crown Castle were up more than 5% premarket.

"Crown Castle suffers from a profound lack of oversight by the Board, which has contributed to its irresponsible stewardship and flawed financial policy," Elliott said in the letter.

"The company's strategy, led by CEO Jay Brown since 2016, has been a failure, as demonstrated by the breathtaking magnitude of its underperformance."

This is the second time the U.S. activist hedge fund has sought to pressure Crown Castle for change. Three years ago, it asked the company's management to rethink its fiber infrastructure strategy and criticized its returns.

Crown Castle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

