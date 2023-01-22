Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Salesforce - WSJ

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has made a multibillion dollar investment in Salesforce Inc CRM.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of the deal were not available, the report said.

Elliott Management Corp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Salesforce could not be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.