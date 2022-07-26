Activist Investor Elliott holds stake in PayPal - WSJ

Adds background

July 26 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has a stake in fintech giant PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

With more than $50 billion under management as of the end of last year, Elliott is known as one of the most prolific activists and has run campaigns at companies including AT&T Inc T.N and Twitter Inc TWTR.N, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3S4kuGZ)

The size of Elliott's stake in PayPal and the investor's intentions could not be learned, the newspaper said in its report.

PayPal has about $8 billion of cash and short-term investments and not much more debt, the report said, adding that activists are frequently drawn to companies they feel could allocate capital more aggressively.

The payments behemoth was among the big winners of the COVID-19 pandemic as more people used its services to shop online and pay bills to avoid stepping out.

However, the company's shares have plummeted more than 60% each so far this year and it full-year profit outlook in April, signaling that payments volumes could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

Elliott also built a stake of more than 9% in Pinterest PINS.N, as per the Wall Street Journal's report earlier this month.

PayPal and Elliott did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

