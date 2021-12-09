Activist investor Elliott hikes stake in UK's Clinigen

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Activist investor Elliott Management has further raised its stake in pharmaceutical services group and takeover target Clinigen Group Plc, a filing showed on Thursday.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has further raised its stake in pharmaceutical services group and takeover target Clinigen Group Plc CLINC.L, a filing showed on Thursday.

Elliott has increased its stake to 10.67% in the company, which on Wednesday agreed to be bought by UK-based Triton Investment Management in a deal valuing it at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.58 billion).

Elliott, the company's biggest shareholder, had a 7.61% stake as of Nov. 10, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 0.7574 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters