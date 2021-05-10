Activist investor Elliott has stake in Duke Energy - WSJ

May 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has a stake in Duke Energy Corp DUK.N and is pushing the U.S. utility company to add directors to its board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hedge fund Elliott may also urge Duke Energy to sell some assets or make operational improvements to boost its stock price, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2RB2qcV)

Elliott and Duke Energy did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

