US Markets
CAH

Activist investor Elliott has position in Cardinal Health - WSJ

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published

Activist investor Elliott Management has a large position in Cardinal Health Inc and is seeking a few seats on the medical products distributor's board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds details from report, Cardinal Health's comment

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has a large position in Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N and is seeking a few seats on the medical products distributor's board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott nominated five directors to the 11-person board roughly two weeks ago, before Mike Kaufmann stepped down as Cardinal Health's chief executive officer on Thursday, the report said.

Activists have been circling the company this year, eyeing a management change to help boost its share price, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3JVEzvy)

Elliott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cardinal Health said it would not comment on holdings of individual shareholders.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Aditya Soni)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular