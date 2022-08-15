Activist investor Elliott has position in Cardinal Health - WSJ
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has a large position in Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N and is seeking a few seats on the medical products distributor's board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Elliott nominated five directors to the 11-person board roughly two weeks ago, before Mike Kaufmann stepped down as Cardinal Health's chief executive officer on Thursday, the report said.
Activists have been circling the company this year, eyeing a management change to help boost its share price, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3JVEzvy)
Elliott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Cardinal Health said it would not comment on holdings of individual shareholders.
