Activist investor Elliott has built stake over 9% in Pinterest - WSJ

July 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has taken up a more than 9% stake in social media company Pinterest Inc PINS.N and is in discussions with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Pinterest rose 24% in extended trading.

Pinterest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

