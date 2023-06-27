News & Insights

Activist investor Elliott calls for new CEO at NRG Energy

June 27, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

June 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment issued a public letter on Tuesday calling for a new chief executive at utility firm NRG Energy NRG.N, increasing pressure on incumbent Mauricio Gutierrez.

Shares of NRG rose 2.4% in premarket trading.

Elliott disclosed a more than 13% economic interest in NRG last month, and called for a boardroom overhaul and strategic changes in the company for the second time in six years.

The investor had asked NRG to undertake cost cuts worth $500 million, and pushed for a strategic review to refocus the company on its core business of supplying power.

Elliott said NRG's recent measures including its investor day were "wholly insufficient to remedy a deeply flawed strategy overseen by a leadership team unfit to execute".

NRG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

