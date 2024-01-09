Activist Investor Elliott Builds $1 Bln Stake In Match Group: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Activist investor group Elliott Investment Management has built nearly $1-billion stake in Tinder owner Match Group (MTCH), according to Wall Street Journal reports.

Elliott Investment Management, an activist investing firm behind campaigns at Salesforce and Pinterest, plans to take steps to boost Match's stock.

Besides Tinder, Match Group owns several other brands including, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

The company has faced challenges in recent quarters after witnessing explosive growth during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. While it boasted a market capitalization of $45 billion in 2021, its value has plummeted to $10 billion.

The Journal reports that Elliott is expected to engage with Match management, but it was not clear if that engagement would include nominating its own directors.

MTCH is currently trading at $39.03, up $1.14 or 3.01%, on a volume of 11.1 million shares, above average volume of 6.2 million, on the Nasdaq. The stock opened its trading at $42.20 after closing Monday at $37.89. The stock has traded between $27.85 and $54.60 in the past 52-week period.

